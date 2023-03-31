Strategic Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,485,000 after buying an additional 196,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

