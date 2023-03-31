Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 547,293 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,557,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $22.58 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,135,068.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DCOM. Stephens dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.