Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 25,723.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,761,000 after acquiring an additional 934,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $160.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of -116.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $318.64.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,140,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,101 shares of company stock valued at $41,881,374. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

