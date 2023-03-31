Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 220 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $65,112,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

NYSE SO opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

