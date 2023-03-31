Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $201.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.80. The company has a market cap of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

