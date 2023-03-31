Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

