Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.85. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

