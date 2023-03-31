Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 769 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

