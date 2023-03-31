Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 7,970 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

