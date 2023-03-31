Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.63 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average of $142.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.