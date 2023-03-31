Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after buying an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,997,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHD stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.