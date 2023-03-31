Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 602 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,834,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.9 %

GWW stock opened at $669.27 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.