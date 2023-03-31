Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

