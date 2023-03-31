Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.98 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.