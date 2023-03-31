Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.