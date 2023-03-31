Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $224.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 642.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.