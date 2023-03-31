Stryker’s (SYK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $250.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.60.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $280.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

