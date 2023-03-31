Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $285.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

