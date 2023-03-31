SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

SunPower stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SunPower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in SunPower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SunPower by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in SunPower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.