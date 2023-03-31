Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 208.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 412,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,140. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.95.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

