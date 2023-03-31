Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) versus Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Critical Contrast

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Soho House & Co Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $912.05 million 2.16 $87.29 million $0.35 27.00 Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.29 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.18

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunstone Hotel Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 4 2 1 0 1.57 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Soho House & Co Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus target price of $10.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 9.57% 4.73% 2.85% Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

