Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

