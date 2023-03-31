Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) received a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Takkt Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €14.48 ($15.57) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.98. The firm has a market cap of $950.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56. Takkt has a 52-week low of €9.02 ($9.70) and a 52-week high of €16.78 ($18.04).

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

