TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 2.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.24. 995,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,936,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.