TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 2.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.24. 995,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,936,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.06.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

