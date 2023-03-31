Talis Biomedical (TLIS) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Talis Biomedical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -2,348.54% -68.61% -55.42% Talis Biomedical Competitors -335.59% 220.73% -20.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Talis Biomedical Competitors 193 1103 1707 59 2.53

This is a summary of current recommendations for Talis Biomedical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Talis Biomedical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talis Biomedical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $3.65 million -$113.01 million -0.11 Talis Biomedical Competitors $1.07 billion -$256.94 million 5.41

Talis Biomedical’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talis Biomedical. Talis Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talis Biomedical’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talis Biomedical peers beat Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

