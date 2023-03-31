Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

