Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

