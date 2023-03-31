Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 0.9 %

TANH stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

