TAP Consulting LLC Invests $236,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $95.34 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

