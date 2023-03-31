Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

TSHA stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.22. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,943 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

