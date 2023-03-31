TCP Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

