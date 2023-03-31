TD Cowen Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $142.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

