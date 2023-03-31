TD Cowen Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $172.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.
In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
