TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $130.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

SNX opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,586 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

