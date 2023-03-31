TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNX. Barclays initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

