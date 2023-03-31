Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIV. Barclays cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VIV opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3,266.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,351 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

