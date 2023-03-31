Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TERN stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 377,427 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 174,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

