Terns Pharmaceuticals’ (TERN) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $441.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of -1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 189,178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 377,427 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.