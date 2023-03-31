Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRNO opened at $63.25 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

