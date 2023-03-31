The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Andersons by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $8,215,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Stephens upped their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

