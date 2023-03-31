The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $246.72 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

