The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $321.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

