The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of BAS opened at €47.90 ($51.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.56. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 12 month high of €55.52 ($59.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

