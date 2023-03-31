The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $285.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $289.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

