The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $285.36 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $289.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

