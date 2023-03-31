The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $285.36 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $289.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.11.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.