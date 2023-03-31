The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) CFO Gary Millerchip Sells 30,182 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KR opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

