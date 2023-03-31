The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 5.9% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,887.8% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 161,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $347.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

