The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.