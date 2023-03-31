The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 460.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

TTC opened at $109.00 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

