The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 2,023.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,990 ($24.45).

WEIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.34) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.96) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,855.50 ($22.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,844.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,706.86. The company has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,348.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,072 ($25.46).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 19.30 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,177.22%.

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer bought 500 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($23.34) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,672.20). In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($23.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,672.20). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,809 ($22.23) per share, for a total transaction of £45,225 ($55,565.79). 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

